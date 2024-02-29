"I’m high as f**k” - Ryan Garcia’s stoned live chat draws serious response from Devin Haney ahead of their press conference 

Devin Haney has fired back at Ryan Garcia following his recent live chat on X in which the talented pugilist admitted to being high, roughly a month before their scheduled clash.

The pair recently appeared at a press conference in New York as part of the promotional duties for the upcoming bout, where both men engaged in some heated trash talk.

Ahead of the scheduled press conference, set to take place in Los Angeles today (feb. 29), 'KingRy' captured headlines for his seemigly unsual behavior.

During a live chat on X hosted by Garcia, he was asked how his training camp is going. He replied:

"Amazing bro, looking good, training good, I'm laughing because I'm high as f**k."

Watch the video below from 0:00:

'The Dream' caught wind of his upcoming opponent's recent behavior, and the WBC super lightweight champion was seemingly highly unimpressed by Garcia. He took to X to fire back at 'KingRy' and wrote:

"I’m not going to that press conference tomorrow.. this dude Ryan wasting mine & everybody’s time foh."

See Devin Haney's tweet below:

Devin Haney shares bold prediction for his clash with Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are set to meet in the ring on Apr. 20, with Haney looking to successfully defend his WBC super lightweight title for the first time.

'The Dream' won the belt in record-setting fashion against Regis Prograis last year. The clash will be the pair's first meeting in the professional ranks, although they have met six times in the amatuers, with both of them holding three wins each.

Both are regarded as two of boxing's biggest rising stars, and fans can expect fireworks when the pair meet in the squared circle. Ahead of fight night, 'The Dream' was interviewed by DAZN Boxing, where he shared the following prediction:

"We're 3-3 in the amatuers, and this is number 7. It's time to seal the deal. To prove who's the better man, who's gotten better since the amatuers... It's time for me to show the world how great I really am... We've seen Ryan quit before. And I don't think this will be anything different. I think once you have that quit in you, you know how to do it. I think he'll quit on April 20th."

Watch Devin Haney's interview below from 2:10: