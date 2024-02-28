"He was my mandatory" - Devin Haney explains decision to fight Ryan Garcia instead of Teofimo Lopez, Shakur Stevenson, or Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia is set to face Devin Haney on April 20 at the Barclays Center in New York City. As things stand, Haney will enter the bout with a professional boxing record of 31-0, with 15 KOs to his name.

Garcia, on the other hand, heads into the bout with a record of 24-1, with his sole loss coming at the hands of Gervonta Davis. Out of his 24 wins, 20 have come via knockout.

Both Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney recently made an appearance on ESPN First Take, and the pair spoke to hosts Molly Qerim, Shannon Sharpe, and Stephen A. Smith.

Haney, prior to accepting the bout with Garcia, was rumored to face a number of opponents, including names like Teofimo Lopez, Shakur Stevenson, and Gervonta Davis, among others.

When asked why he chose to face Garcia, he said:

"It started off, Ryan called me out, he said that this was the fight they wanted to make. A long time ago, he was my mandatory. We could have made the fight happen, but it didn't happen for whatever reason, Ryan can tell you that. But the time has finally come. We were supposed to make the fight, but he went on the jog with Floyd [Mayweather] and he reneged, him and Rolly [Romero], that fight didn't work out, so now we're here."

Check out the clip here: (0:40 for Devin Haney's comments on Ryan Garcia):

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney head-to-head record

April 20 will mark the seventh time Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney meet each other inside the squared circle. It will, however, be their first professional bout against each other.

The two have faced each other six times before in the amateurs, and hold three wins apiece. Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared an old photo from their amateur days in which both fighters can be seen alongside each other.

This time around, Haney's WBC junior welterweight world championship will be on the line. He is coming off a win over Regis Prograis. Garcia, meanwhile,bounced back from his loss to 'Tank' with a win over Oscar Duarte Jurado last time out.

With very similar records, as well as the history they both have in the amateurs, the fight promises to be an evenly contested one.