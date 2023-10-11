LeBron James's son, Bryce James, spotted hanging out with Diddy's twin daughters after the rapper was connected with Tupac Shakur's death

The second son of LeBron James, Bryce James, was photographed with the daughters of the rapper Diddy. According to sources, Bryce took one of the rapper's twin daughters to his school's homecoming dance. The photos were posted on social media, which most of his followers saw.

According to reports, the twins, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, are cheerleaders at Sierra Canyon School. In the photos, they wore matching outfits and hairstyles. Bryce chose a black long-sleeved outfit, paired with a silver chain necklace.

One of the biggest conspiracy theories regarding the 1996 killing of the iconic rapper Tupac Shakur involves Sean Combs, known as Diddy. Duane "Keffe D" Davis was arrested and charged with the murder of Shakur late last month.

Diddy's name has been involved since the investigations started. However, there have been no charges against Combs.

After Shakur was shot in 1994, he accused Combs and the Notorious B.I.G. of having prior knowledge of the shooting. Both have denied the allegation.

According to LA Weekly, in a 2011 interview about Shakur's murder with Los Angeles Police Department investigators, Davis said Combs offered him $1 million to kill Tupac and his manager, Marion "Suge" Knight.

"(Combs) took me downstairs, and he's like, 'Man, I want to get rid of them dudes.' … I was like, 'We'll wipe their ass out, quick. It's nothing.' … We wanted a million," Davis said.

Bryce James gets scholarship offer

LeBron James' dream of playing for Ohio State may not have happened as he was drafted No. 1 out of high school in 2003, but it could come true with Bryce James.

Bryce recently received an offer from the Buckeyes. The second son of the four-time MVP shared the news on X, exciting most of his followers.

His older brother, Bronny, considered committing to the school before deciding to join the University of Southern California. Bryce even went to Ohio State with his mother, Savannah, and had a photo shoot with him wearing the school's gear.

Bryce is only 16 years old and hasn't committed to a college. There could be other basketball powerhouses that are waiting to offer him a scholarship. Additionally, there's still time for him to grow as a player. Many people think that he'll surpass his older brother.

