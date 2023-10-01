"He might be the chosen one" - Bryce James' dominant debut for Notre Dame has NBA fans calling him LeBron James 2.0

Besides Bronny James, LeBron James' second son Bryce James is no slouch either when it comes to basketball. Compared to his older brother, Bryce is still finishing high school before making his mark in college basketball.

During his debut for the Notre Dame High School from Sherman Oaks, he dazzled the crowd with some incredible finishes to the rim and some stifling defense as well. His highlights from the game were posted by SLAM HS Hoops via X.

From Bryce's impressive outing, a number of NBA fans expressed their excitement for the young player by drawing comparisons to his father, LeBron James.

"I think he might be the chosen one."

Based on the reactions, NBA fans found Bryce similar to his father, back when he was still playing in high school. Back then, LeBron James drew a lot of attention and anticipation due to his athleticism and aggressiveness at the rim.

NBA fans also compared Bryce and Bronny James to see who was the better basketball player. Interestingly, Bryce James plays differently than his brother, Bronny James, who is more of a facilitator with a great jumper.

Bryce James transferred to Notre Dame from Sierra Canyon High School

Before his debut for the Notre Dame Sherman Oaks team, Bryce James was originally set to transfer to Campbell Hall in Studio City California.

He started his first two seasons of high school basketball with Sierra Canyon High School. He did so by playing alongside his older brother, Bronny James.

However, before the original transfer to Campbell Hall, James reconsidered following his workout with the Notre Dame Knights team.

According to a Fan Nation's "High School" article by Tarek Fattal, James competed in twelve varsity games and put up 3.8 points per game.

Similar to the anticipation his older brother has gained for his NBA debut, Bryce James has also drawn some interest with his upside. This is also coupled with the fact that another son of Lakers star LeBron James will be trying to make his mark in the NBA.

Be that as it may, James still has a long way to go before he gets to that point in his young basketball career.