“WHOLESOME”: LeBron James dotes on Bryce James and childhood friend’s growth as teammates as both pose in Buckeyes jerseys

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James recently shared a heartwarming post on his Instagram story. His son Bryce James and Bryce's boyhood pal Dezhon Hall were featured in the post.

LeBron James shared a heartwarming picture of his son and friend on his Instagram story (via Instagram)

'King James's' caption on his story highlights his pride in his son's growth and achievement. He also showed appreciation for the bond Bryce and Dezhon share.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bryce James and Dezhon Hall in Buckeyes Jerseys (via Instagram)

Two photographs were included in the original post, which came from one of Bryce's fan pages. The first image dates back to Bryce and Dezhon's childhood. It was evidence of their deep friendship and it demonstrated how far they had progressed together. The two companions can be seen sporting Ohio State Buckeyes jerseys in the second image.

LeBron James: A Legacy in the Making

The James Gang: LeBron with his family (via Instagram)

Apart from basketball, future hall of famer LeBron James is a dedicated father. LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri Nova are his three children, and the boys are following in their father's footsteps on the basketball court as they carve out their own destinies.

The Ohio native's middle child, Bryce James, recently started his junior year at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks. His on-court skills did not go unnoticed, as seen by the opportunity he received to play college basketball for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

This represents a big accomplishment for the 16-year-old and is proof of his perseverance and hard work. Bryce frequently trains with his father LeBron James.

The eldest James child, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., has likewise been making waves in the basketball world. Bronny was always a talented player. He got offers from numerous institutions as one of the best recruits in the class of 2023. The guard chose USC over Oregon and Ohio State.

Zhuri Nova, the youngest and only daughter of LeBron James, may not play basketball like her siblings, but that doesn't make her any less of a celebrity. Zhuri, who is only 8 years old, has won over hearts with her charm and wit.

LeBron has frequently shown his admiration for his kids. He frequently posts pictures from their lives on social media and is regularly seen supporting them at their games. He makes it a priority to be there for his kids despite his hectic schedule and obligations.