“WTF is wrong with bro” - Fans react to Ryan Garcia’s quick return to social media following hiatus announcement

Fans have no idea what is going on with Ryan Garcia.

'KingRy' is currently set to make his return to the ring in just over a month from now. On April 20, the young boxer is set to face WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney. However, given his recent spree of online posts, it seems unlikely he'll be fighting at all.

Garcia has been incredibly active on social media over the last few weeks. In case you missed it, he's accused Logan Paul and KSI of being satanic, accused unnamed individuals of sexually assaulting him, and taking him to Bohemian Grove.

The posts have caused many fans to be worried about the young boxer. It appears that Garcia noticed the perception behind his posts and announced a hiatus from social media earlier this week. However, the hiatus lasted just a few short days.

Earlier today, the boxer took to Instagram to release a video stating that he's entirely fine and ready to fight. Garcia stated in the video:

"I don't know about you guys, but I feel perfectly fine. About to head to the gym, and spar. So all that 'Cancel the fight talk', stop all that."

Naturally, fans online were surprised to see Garcia back online so quickly. However, some still had concerns for the boxer, with one writing:

"wtf is wrong with bro"

Ryan Garcia threatens to sue New York Commission over mental evaluation

It seems that Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia might not happen after all.

Many online have questioned where the boxer's family has been in the midst of his concerning online behavior. His ex-wife and brother have released statements asking for prayers, but that's it.

Well, it seems that Garcia's family and friends might not need to step in after all. According to 'KingRy' himself, the New York Athletic Commission has requested a mental evaluation in order to fight next month.

Obviously, the request was made in response to Garcia's concerning online behavior. However, it seems that the boxer doesn't plan to follow through with their request. In an Instagram Live last night, he stated:

"That's curious, now you're trying to mess with my constitutional rights. Now, I'm going to sue you, I'm going to sue you for defamation of character actually. They won't test Mike Tyson if he fought in New York, but they will test me."

Check out his comments below (1:00):