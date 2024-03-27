Fact Check: Did Ryan Garcia predict the Baltimore Bridge collapse?

Several recent tweets making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) have credited Ryan Garcia for successfully predicting the Baltimore Bridge collapse. Yesterday on March 26, a part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a container ship crashed into a support pillar.

Now, numerous users on X are sharing screenshots of a tweet made by Garcia, who appears to claim that something horrible would take place in Baltimore on March 26. However, there is no evidence of Garcia saying anything of the sort. In fact, there is evidence to the contrary.

Expand Tweet

First, there is a distinct absence of a date and/or timestamp for the alleged tweet in every single screenshot and screen recording. Second, the tweet is nowhere to be found on Garcia's page, which proponents of its authenticity will likely attribute to the tweet supposedly being deleted. The latter, however, draws several issues.

Elon Musk is often heralded as a proponent of free speech and has allowed much worse to go without deletion. Additionally, if the tweet was deleted by someone in possession of Garcia's phone, which he has claimed before, why is his phone always returned to him if the goal is to silence him?

Perhaps the most curious detail of all is that Garcia has since reacted to the Baltimore Bridge Collapse, but has said nothing of having predicted it or being proven right. Additionally, it is perplexing how a boxer would come upon such inside information.

Ryan Garcia has made several bizarre statements on X

While he may not have ever intentionally tweeted anything about the Baltimore Bridge or it's collapse, Ryan Garcia has used X as a platform for some truly curious claims. Chief among them is the idea that someone or a group of people tried to deprive him of his access to his own financial assets.

Expand Tweet

He has also accused his April 20 opponent, Devin Haney, of being a Satanist and of being intimate with other men, even claiming to have proof of the latter. However, as with many of his statements on X, Ryan Garcia has done little to follow up and provide evidence for his claims.