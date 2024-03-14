"Time out bro" - Fans react to Ryan Garcia claiming to have "proof" of Devin Haney performing NSFW act

Ryan Garcia continues to make waves on social media, and not for good reasons. This time, 'King Ryan' made a sensational claim about his scheduled opponent, Devin Haney. He took to X to claim that his foe performs fel**tio on other men, before claiming to have evidence.

Garcia wrote:

"Haney sucks d**k i got proof"

Naturally, the claim drew tremendous attention from the boxing fanbase. Many flocked to the comment section of Garcia's tweet to cast doubt over his statements, with some asserting that it is one of many attempts on Garcia's part to generate interest in the bout.

Catching wind of the attention he was drawing over his claims, Garcia asserted that despite his unproven findings on Haney, their boxing match would proceed as planned. However, he appears to grow more erratic by the day and has now taken to lobbying thinly veiled Satanist accusations against Haney.

"Just bc Devil Haney suck d*ck don't mean the fight is off don't be weird"

As expected, his initial tweet accusing Haney of fellating other men was poorly received, with many mocking him for constantly claiming to have damning evidence of one thing or another without ever disclosing said evidence.

"You always yappin but never drop anything lol"

This sentiment was echoed by another comment.

"Time out bro. Seems like you got proof for everything yet no evidence"

Others urged him to provide proof of a recent claim, which a fan screenshot, he had made that he would be assassinated on Apr. 12.

"First give the proof of this?"

Another fan, however, instead accused Garcia of saying anything to keep his name in the news cycle.

"Bro trying different tactics to keep himself in trend"

Whether he is challenging Sean O'Malley to an MMA fight or making unsubstantiated accusations, Garcia has become the most talked-about boxer at the moment. However, with his ex-wife recently calling on his fans and well-wishers to pray for him, his struggles behind closed doors may be even more pronounced.

Ryan Garcia's apparent personality shift occurred after his loss to Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia has always been a difficult presence, with the great Canelo Álvarez once criticizing him for not taking boxing seriously, and a coach claiming that he is difficult to train. But his true downward spiral seems to have coincided with his first professional boxing loss.

Garcia put tremendous stock in being undefeated. However, after being knocked out by a Gervonta Davis body shot, he slowly began behaving more erratically, steadily growing worse as the months went on.