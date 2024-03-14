"Who else would satan support other than Devil Haney" - Ryan Garcia sounds off on Devin Haney for signing deal with PRIME

Ryan Garcia recently took a jab at Devin Haney for signing a sponsorship deal with Prime Energy Drink, founded by celebrity YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI.

Haney inked a sponsorship agreement with the company a day after Garcia attacked PRIME on social media. With this new endorsement deal, Haney has increased his already sizable income stream as PRIME is rapidly taking the energy drinks market by storm.

Garcia continuously slammed PRIME on Tuesday, speculating about conspiracy theories that he had devised, leaving some fans to wonder if he was having another episode of his own.

Following the announcement, Garcia took to X to criticize Haney, claiming he worships Satan. He captioned the post:

''Does not surprise me. Who else would satan support other than Devil Haney. More confirmation. Y'all support this I’m out. Kids are in danger from drinking this “allegedly”.

Paul, KSI, and Mike Majlak earlier talked about Garcia's recent remarks on an Impaulsive episode. The three contended that the boxer was probably experiencing a mental breakdown.

The boxer responded with a brutal video as a result. Garcia attacked all three of them on Instagram Live, calling the celebrities satanic. He said:

"They're trying to spin that narrative to prove that they work for Satan whether they know it or not. So f**k all three of them, f**k you Logan, f***k you Mike, and I don't give a f**k about what your real name is KSI. KSI-Lies, f**k you. You guys are f***ng sick bastards, there's little kids f****ng hurting."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Over the past few months, 'KingRy' has made a lot of headlines. Although Garcia is set to compete for the WBC super lightweight title against Haney next month on Apr. 20, he is busy making controversial remarks.

Ryan Garcia discusses recent allegations with Jake Paul and Adin Ross

Ryan Garcia's recent actions have raised concern among many. The allegations of substance abuse, along with his questionable behavior and disturbing social media posts, have caused widespread concern.

In a recent livestream hosted by Kick streamer Adin Ross, Garcia spoke to Jake Paul about how these allegations could jeopardize his upcoming fight against Davin Haney. He said:

''I know people are worried and they're doing everything in their power to stop it, like trying to do a mental evaluation. I'm saying okay, I'll do it if Devin does it. If he takes time off his camp to do a mental evaluation, sure I'll do it.''

Catch Ryan Garcia's comments below (7:40):