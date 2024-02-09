Breaking: Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia matchup reportedly booked with WBC super lightweight title on the line

Ryan Garcia's callout of Devin Haney appears to have worked, as the pair have reportedly agreed a deal to face off for the WBC super lightweight world title.

'The Dream' won the belt in his previous fight, a dominant unanimous decision victory over Regis Prograis. Following the bout, Haney was called out by 'KingRy', and he gladly welcomed the challenge.

With both pugilists being two of boxing's most promising stars, a clash between them will be a much-anticipated affair.

The news was broken by boxing journalist Mike Coppinger, who took to X to write this:

"Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia have struck a deal to fight April 20 in Las Vegas for Haney’s junior welterweight championship, sources tell ESPN. Haney lands another marquee fight - his biggest yet - as he continues his star climb while Garcia lands his first title shot."

See the post below:

Expand Tweet

It appeared that a potential fight between Haney and Conor Benn was brewing after Bill Haney, the father of 'The Dream', crashed Benn's post-fight press conference last week.

'The Destroyer' has shared his interest in a potential bout against the WBC super lightweight champion, and Bill Haney's appearance indicated a mutual keenness for the potential bout.

Ryan Garcia reflects on his loss to Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis faced off last year in a battle between two highly touted undefeated prospects.

The bout was agreed at a catchweight of 136 pounds, with a 10-pound rehydration clause, which many people believe negatively affected Garcia on fight night.

After a competitive opening few rounds, 'Tank' began to assert himself and took over the fight. He landed a superb shot to Garcia's liver in the seventh round, sending his opponent to the canvas. 'KingRy' was unable to make the referee's ten count and was handed the first loss of his career.

Garcia recently appeared on the Patrick Bet-David Podcast, where he reflected on his bout with Davis. He said this:

"I did this fight with Gervonta specifically for a reason. It was more of a sacrifice to help save boxing, 'cause boxing was boring. Nobody was talking about it, it was losing to these gimmick fights that were making more noise than the real fights. I always knew that me vs. Gervonta was going to be a big fight."

Listen to Ryan Garcia's comments below: