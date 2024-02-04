"I heard somebody’s looking for us” - Devin Haney’s father crashes Conor Benn’s press conference; the pair share a respectful exchange

Conor Benn defeated Peter Dobson via unanimous decision last night as he continues his return to the sport after being suspended last year.

'The Destroyer' failed two drug tests in the build-up to his fight with Chris Eubank Jr. in October 2022. He was suspended in March 2023 before the suspension was lifted in July.

After trying and failing to re-book his clash with Eubank Jr., it seems that Benn has moved on to other opponents. One potential suitor appears to be WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney, who has recently traded words with the Brit.

Bill Haney, the father of 'The Dream', showed up at the post-fight press conference following Benn's victory over Dobson. Despite the heated words exchanged between the two pugilists, 'The Destroyer' shared a respectful moment with the elder Haney.

Bill Haney said this:

"I heard somebody's looking for us... Congratulations Conor. It probably wasn't the performance you would've liked, but we know you're a real player in the game so I wanted to come over here and tell you congratulations."

Conor Benn responded with this:

"Thank you, I appreciate that. I'm ready to go. With respect."

Watch the video below from 4:05:

Eddie Hearn blasts Chris Eubank Jr. in the wake of Conor Benn's victory over Peter Dobson

Conor Benn secured a unanimous decision victory over Peter Dobson in his debut performance in the Mecca of boxing this weekend, Las Vegas.

The fight came together on short notice after a second attempt to organize Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. fell through.

Eddie Hearn, the Matchroom Boxing chairman and Benn's promoter, once appeared certain that his client would face Eubank Jr. in the ring in 2023. But after negotiations collapsed in December, it seems that Hearn has lost his patience with 'NextGen'.

Following Benn's victory over Dobson, both he and Hearn were interviewed in the ring, where the Matchroom Boxing chairman said this:

"I'm still absolutely baffled by Chris Eubank Jr.. People talk about him making 160 pounds, no one talks about Conor Benn moving up to divisions to fight him. And [Eubank Jr.] will criticize tonight, he'll talk about this, yet he continues to turn down a payday three times bigger than he can get anywhere else. So if [Benn] is easy work, and you want to make the biggest fight in the history of British boxing, then make it!"

Watch the video below:

