Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson: Full card results, highlights, and best moments from the event

Conor Benn returned to the squared circle last night to take on Peter Dobson in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The past few years have been tough for Benn. He was booked to take on Chris Eubank Jr. in a highly anticipated matchup in October 2022. However, after an adverse finding in a drug test, he was out of the ring for 11 months.

Benn returned to the squared circle in September 2023 to take on Rodolfo Orozco. Despite securing a victory on the night, his performance was considered below par.

Now, his fight against Dobson also turned out to be a lot closer than many would have expected. While 'The Destroyer' started the bout strongly, his opponent was able to find his feet in the middle rounds and make it a tough fight.

As the contest progressed, Benn continued to work off the left jab to keep Dobson at bay. At the end of a well-fought 12-round bout, 'The Destroyer' walked away with a unanimous decision victory and handed Dobson his first professional loss.

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson full card results

Apart from Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson, the event had a number of exciting matchups on the card. Take a look at the full card results below:

Conor Benn defeated Peter Dobson via unanimous decision 12 (119-109, 118-110, 118-110): Welterweight

Austin Williams defeated Armel Mbumba-Yassa via KO 7 (2:52): Middleweight

Johnny Fisher defeated Dmytro Bezus via TKO 1 (2:51): Heavyweight

Khalil Coe defeated Gerardo Osuna via TKO 2 (1:14): Light heavyweight

George Liddard defeated Andrew Buchanan via unanimous decision 6 (60-54, 60-54, 60-54): Middleweight

Jimmy Sains defeated Alejandro Avalos via KO 1 (2:47): Middleweight