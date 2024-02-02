"You ain't that guy" - Conor Benn fires back at Devin Haney for recent comments, welcomes potential clash with 'The Dream'

Conor Benn has taken aim at Devin Haney following the WBC super lightweight champion's recent comments.

In December, 'The Destroyer' voiced interest in potentially facing Haney in a boxing match after being made aware that Haney's father indicated that he would like 'The Dream' to face the Brit.

Benn tweeted this:

"Let’s go champ @Realdevinhaney Winner gets the woman beating dwarf @Gervontaa"

But the WBC champion did not take kindly to the callout, and according to talkSport boxing editor Michael Benson said the following:

"Conor Benn don't call no shots, Conor Benn's thirsty as f***. He needs me, he needs a big fight, he needs some relevancy. He needs to get off my d*ck."

Ahead of his clash with Peter Dobson this weekend, 'The Destroyer' was interviewed by iFL TV, where he was asked about a potential clash with Devin Haney. The Brit shared a stern message with the WBC champion, saying this:

"We can make that fight. Bill Haney was the one who mentioned my name. I never mentioned Haney's name, it wasn't even on my radar. Haney started piping up saying, 'Get off my d**k.' Alright, talk to your daddy. He's the one who's called my name. Talk to your daddy... If you want the fight, the fight is there. You ain't got to be disrespectful about it. You ain't got to pretend to be something you're not. I ain't that guy, and you ain't that guy."

Catch Conor Benn's comments below (5:15):

Conor Benn looking to beat his dad's KO time against Peter Dobson this weekend

Conor Benn will be fighting at the Mecca of boxing, Las Vegas, for the first time this weekend as he takes on Peter Dobson.

'The Destroyer' was interviewed by Matchroom Boxing ahead of the clash, where he shared his goal of beating his father's KO time against Iran Barkley, where Nigel Benn secured the win with three seconds left in Round 1 in 1990.

After serving his suspension for failing two drug tests in October 2021, Benn made a successful return to boxing against Rodolfo Orozco, whom he defeated via unanimous decision in September.

But the Brit is eager to finish his upcoming fight as soon as possible and predicted the following:

"I wouldn't be surprised if this fight doesn't go passed one round... coming in there to take his head off [in the] first round... The bets on, dad! I'll get it done with four seconds [left on the clock]."

Catch Conor Benn's comments below (6:35):