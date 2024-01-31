VIDEO: Conor Benn gets into heated shouting match with next opponent

The feud between Conor Benn and Peter Dobson has gotten heated fast.

The return of 'The Destroyer' has largely flown below the radar. Last September, Benn made his return to the boxing ring in America, defeating Rodolfo Orozco. The fight was the first for the British boxer in well over a year.

The welterweight contender was famously forced to the sidelines due to a failed drug test in late 2022. Just days out from a fight with Chris Eubank Jr., Benn was pulled. Over the following year, the boxer got into a heated feud with the British Boxing Board of Control.

With his status in the U.K. still up in there, Benn's next fight had to happen in America. This Saturday night in Las Vegas, he will face the undefeated Peter Dobson. For most of the build between these two boxers, things have been relatively calm.

However, that's no longer the case. Earlier this week, the two had a face-off in front of the iconic Las Vegas sign, with Eddie Hearn on hand. In the face-off, Benn and Dobson traded a lot of insults to one another.

In the back-and-forth, Benn stated:

"Stop shaking! Look you're f****** shaking, stop shaking you f****** p*******. You're shaking because you're scared man.... If I did what I wanted to do right now, I'd be f****** arrested and there would be no fight."

Dobson replied:

"I'm shaking because I want to fight. I want to fight."

Check out the back-and-forth below:

Expand Tweet

Who is fighting on the undercard of Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson?

The Matchroom Boxing card headlined by Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson has other interesting matchups.

The event headlined by the return of 'The Destroyer' isn't getting a whole lot of attention. However, there are other exciting matchups slated for this Saturday's card.

Set for the event is the return of middleweight prospect Austin Williams. The undefeated 'Ammo' will look to defeat fellow unbeaten prospect Armel Mbumba-Yassa. At light-heavyweight, Khalil Coe will return to face Juan Gerardo Osuna as well.

Fellow middleweight prospects Jimmy Sains and George Lillard are also set to return. They will face journeymen Alejandro Avalos and Andrew Buchanon, respectively. Lastly, heavyweights Johnny Fisher and Dmytro Bezus will clash as well.

While the main event featuring Conor Benn and Peter Dobson is the main draw, this card has fun fights littered throughout.