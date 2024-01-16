Frank Warren wants $1.2M bet with Eddie Hearn over five-fight boxing card with unique stipulation

Frank Warren wants some big stakes for his planned five-fight card with Eddie Hearn.

The two promoters have spent a lot of their careers at each other's throats. However, over the last year or so, Warren and Hearn have started working closely together. That's largely thanks to the influx of Saudi Arabian money into the sport of boxing.

The two worked together on December's Day of Reckoning event and will work again in February and March. While Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou are massive events, they're not stopping there.

At a press conference earlier this week, Warren and Hearn revealed plans to have a five-fight boxing card in 2024. The event would feature the best from Queensbury Promotions and Matchroom Boxing against each other.

According to a report from MailSport, Warren even wants to put some money on the line. The head of Queensbury Promotions reportedly wants to bet £1 million which would be $1.2 million, for the winning side.

As of now, the matchups for the proposed event haven't even been announced. However, Warren is confident in his stable of fighters nonetheless.

Eddie Hearn speaks about potential card with Frank Warren

If it's up to Eddie Hearn, the Queensbury vs. Matchroom boxing card with Frank Warren would be ten fights, not five.

Speaking in an interview with Boxing Social following the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou presser, Hearn was asked about the potential event. There, he revealed that the two had discussed the idea quite a while ago in Saudi Arabia.

However, that doesn't mean that they have anything set in stone. In the interview, Hearn admitted that there's still a lot that they need to figure out. Even, including the length of the card itself.

However, Hearn believes that the card would be a massive one. Ideally, they would do a lot of supporting coverage of the event, and work closely with Warren. Speaking in the interview, the Matchroom executive stated:

"I mean, we talked about this in Riyadh. Turki [Alalshikh] saw the noise about me and Frank together at the press conference. He was like 'We need to do you vs. you, your best team vs. your best team'... It's a massive opportunity for our fighters. We probably need more like ten fights to be honest with you."

Check out his comments below:

