"Start of something" - Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren vow to work together thanks to 'Day of Reckoning' card

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren's Day of Reckoning card will likely just be the beginning for the two promoters.

In the sport of boxing, there are too many promoters to count. Unfortunately, that has been one of the major reasons why there have been so many fights that have failed to come together. However, the stars have seemingly aligned.

To close 2023, multiple big matchups have come together. Fights such as Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder have been signed for next year. Well, that latter bout can only happen if both men win their respective bouts today.

In today's main event of the Day of Reckoning card, 'AJ' will meet Otto Wallin. In the co-main, 'The Bronze Bomber' will face former champion Joseph Parker. If both men win today, they're expected to meet on March 9 in Saudi Arabia.

Beyond those high-profile bouts, the card also features names such as light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. If one listens to Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren, the event is just the start of the two promoters working together.

Speaking to DAZN at yesterday's weigh-ins, Hearn stated (via Boxing Scene) :

“We love the sport, and when there are massive opportunities for our fighters and our business and the sport of boxing, we’d be plonkers if we didn’t try and make this work."

Warren added:

"We’ll be working in association with each other in quite a few of the events. So, I’m looking forward to it because I think this is the start of something really, really big."

Eddie Hearn praises Jai Opetaia's win on Day of Reckoning undercard

Eddie Hearn's Day of Reckoning started with a bang earlier today.

While Anthony Joshua still needs to defeat Otto Wallin, it's been a good day for Matchroom thus far. On the undercard, Jarrell Miller suffered a knockout loss against Daniel Dubois, which Hearn likely loved, given their feud.

Also on the undercard, the rising Jai Opetaia scored a knockout win. Facing Ellis Zorro in a defense of his Ring Magazine cruiserweight title, he scored a first-round knockout win.

The victory was an impressive one to many, namely Eddie Hearn. Speaking in the ring following Opetaia's win, the promoter offered a glimpse into his future, saying:

"You're talking about an already pound-for-pound talent. You've got a guy in Oleksandr Usyk who became undisputed in the cruiserweight champion, moved up and became unified in the heavyweight division. I believe Jai is going to do exactly the same thing."

