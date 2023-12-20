Deontay Wilder vows to fight longtime rival again ahead of return on 'Day of Reckoning' card

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker can seemingly lead 'The Bronze Bomber' to another bout with Tyson Fury.

'The Bronze Bomber' is currently slated to return to the boxing ring in Saudi Arabia this Saturday. Back for the first since a knockout win over Robert Helenius last year, he will face former champion Parker. The Australian enters the co-main event riding a three-fight win streak.

As of now, that bout is the only standing between a fight between Wilder and Anthony Joshua. 'AJ' is also slated to return this weekend in the main event of the DAZN card opposite Otto Wallin. If both Wilder and Joshua win, they're expected to meet in March.

However, it seems that Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury is also on the table. 'The Gypsy King' is currently slated to face Oleksandr Usyk in February in a rare heavyweight unification. Famously, the British boxer faced Wilder three times in the past, winning twice.

In a recent interview with Boxing News, the American showed renewed interest in facing his longtime rival. When asked if he would fight Fury again, he stated:

"Most definitely. This is the heavyweight division, and it's a small division... So you're definitely going to see a fourth one. Maybe a fifth one, maybe a sixth one! It's always going to be entertainment. Especially when it comes to me."

Check out his comments in the video below (10:30)

Tyson Fury to play small role in Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker

Deontay Wilder's comments about fighting Tyson Fury again come as no surprise.

While the two heavyweights have fought three times, it's clear that they still hate each other. Following Wilder's loss to Fury in their rematch, he publically accused him of cheating, which irritated the Brit.

Earlier this year, the two men hugged at Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, also in Saudi Arabia. Some figured that meant that they ended the beef, but later, Wilder admitted that they just called a truce for one night.

That being said, Joseph Parker might play a small role in making Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury happen again. In the build to his heavyweight bout with 'The Bronze Bomber', he's training closely with 'The Gypsy King'.

Now, that comes as no surprise, given that Fury and Parker have been training partners for years. Still, the Australian has revealed that his friend is giving him a lot of advice and knowledge ahead of his return.