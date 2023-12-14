Joseph Parker reveals how Tyson Fury is helping him ahead of Deontay Wilder bout

Tyson Fury will have a small element in Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker.

'The Bronze Bomber' is slated to return to the ring later this month against the Australian boxer. For Wilder, the bout is an extremely important one. It will be his first bout since a knockout victory over Robert Helenius well over a year ago.

This bout with Parker is also the only thing standing between a March bout with Anthony Joshua. 'AJ' is currently slated to return on the same card as Wilder in a bout against former title challenger Otto Wallin. The event puts the former champion Parker in the role of spoiler.

Ahead of Deontay Wilder's next fight against Joseph Parker, Tyson Fury does have a small element involved. 'The Gypsy King' famously faced the American on three occasions, winning twice. The British boxer is also a close friend of Parker's.

In a recent interview with TalkSport, Parker revealed that Fury has been helping him with advice throughout training camp. Few know Wilder better than the champion, and the Australian is hoping to use that knowledge to his advantage.

He stated:

"Tyson was able to give me some advice and some knowledge on fighting Deontay Wilder... He has given me a few pointers and advice and he’s actually helped me with sparring so anytime I have needed Tyson’s help, he’s always been there, so thanks to him for always making time to help me, especially for this camp and this fight coming up."

What are the current betting odds for Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker?

Deontay Wilder is currently favored to defeat Joseph Parker in his return later this month.

As previously stated, the Australian is very rarely put in the position of underdog. A former world champion in his own right, Parker has defeated names such as Andy Ruiz Jr. and Derek Chisora across his lengthy career.

However, he is firmly in the position of the underdog heading into his return later this month. Despite 'The Bronze Bomber' being out of action for over a year, fans absolutely expect him to achieve victory in Saudi Arabia.

According to the current betting odds from MGM, Deontay Wilder is a -600 favorite to win later this month. Meanwhile, Joseph Parker returns as a substantial +400 underdog for the heavyweight clash.

While Tyson Fury will be helping the Australian for this bout, it might not be enough.