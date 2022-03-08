"I'm Joe's mental advisor" - Tyson Fury on his bond with Joseph Parker 

Tyson Fury recently opened up on his friendship with his training partner Joseph Parker. 'The Gyspy King' supposedly does a lot for his friend outside of sparring.

The two have trained together for over a year and have previously discussed the bond between the duo. Both men are two of the greatest heavyweights of the current era and have said that they will never fight one another.

Fury recently discussed his friendship and bond with his Kiwi friend. He jokingly revealed that in addition to being his friend and training partner, he also wears a lot of other hats for Parker. Some of those jobs include being his financial advisor and life coach.

He said:

"Joe's a friend of mine, and we've made it clear we'll never fight each other anyway. I'm Joe's mental advisor, financial advisor, part-time manager, part-time business partner and part-time mentor and life coach. Why would I want to fight that guy! Although, we do a lot of sparring in the gym."

Joseph Parker might fight Anthony Joshua in a rematch next

Joseph Parker has been out of the ring since December last year, and he might have a big dance partner on his return to the ring.

Joseph Parker's last bout was a rematch against Dereck Chisora. After a first close fight earlier in the year, he quashed all the controversy in their second outing. He knocked down 'Del Boy' en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Following the win, he was reportedly linked to a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. The Kiwi previously defeated the former Unified Heavyweight Champion via majority decision in 2016 to capture WBO gold. However, it seems that Parker might have a different dance partner in the near future.

Former Unified Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua was set to face Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch later this year. Usyk has opted to take a break from boxing since Russia's recent invasion of his home country Ukraine.

With no opponent, it seems that 'AJ' has turned his attention towards Parker. The two men last fought in 2018, when Joshua won via decision. In an interview with Behind the Gloves, the Brit stated that he would fight him or anyone next. He said:

"But listen, I'll fight Joseph Parker. Do you know what it is? My record shows bro, it's a fight at the end of the day, what you want me to do? Like I don't give a f**k. I'll fight whoever, whenever. It's only a fight, you know what I'm tryna say? So yeah I'll fight hundred percent."

Watch Anthony Joshua discuss a Joseph Parker rematch below:

