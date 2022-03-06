"I'll fight whoever, whenever" - Anthony Joshua is open to an interim fight while he waits for Oleksandr Usyk 

Anthony Joshua is uncertain about his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Cat' is currently fighting for his country Ukraine against the invasion of Russia. Here's what Joshua said when asked about an interim fight while waiting for Usyk in an interview with Behind The Gloves:

"But listen, I'll fight Joseph Parker. Do you know what it is? My record shows bro, it's a fight at the end of the day, what you want me to do? Like I don't give a f**k. I'll fight whoever, whenever. It's only a fight, you know what I'm tryna say? So yeah I'll fight hundred percent."

Take a look at the interview:

Joshua avoided talking Usyk or his situation. The former Heavyweight Champion of the world respects 'The Cat' for what he is doing and repeatedly said he would not talk about Usyk out of respect. However, he is still training in hopes that he will get to win his titles back from the Ukrainian. Joshua also said he is willing to fight Joseph Parker, who recently called him out.

Parker last fought in December in a rematch against Derek Chisora. Parker is the current WBO Inter-Continental Heavyweight Champion, a title Joshua could claim if he faces Parker in a rematch of their 2018 showdown.

Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora react to Tyson Fury saying they're in 'The Losers' Club'

Anthony Joshua met up with fellow Brit Derek Chisora at the UK vs. USA boxing event at the SSE Arena in Wembley last night. The two heavyweights spoke to Michelle Joy Phelps about Tyson Fury calling them 'The Losers Club'. Here's what Derek Chisora said:

"He's gonna get knocked out. You're gonna get knocked out Gypsy King."

Anthony Joshua then said:

"Sometimes I think to myself. Do I have to cuss him, stump on him, put his name in the trash, to make me look better? Do I have to do that in life? You see what I'm trying to say? So good luck to him."

Take a look at the interview:

Joshua and Chisora did not seem bothered by Fury's comments as they enjoyed their evening at the boxing event. Only time will tell if their predictions come true and Dillian Whyte is able to knock Tyson Fury out to become the WBC Heavyweight Champion.

