"If we have to fight in between, no problem" - Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua could have interim fight between Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua may have to take on an interim fight before his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, according to Eddie Hearn.

'AJ' and 'The Cat' fought in September 2021, and the Brit entered the bout as a massive favorite. However, Usyk went on to upset the odds and dominated the Champion. The Ukrainian went on to win the Unifed Heavyweight titles via unanimous decision.

Following the bout, Joshua activated his rematch clause with a proposed rematch aimed for April. However, the fight is now going to have to sit on the shelf due to Usyk's country of Ukraine being invaded by Russia.

Due to the situation, Eddie Hearn revealed that Joshua's next opponent may be someone other than the champion. Speaking about the same during an appearance on The MMA Hour, he said:

"He can have the time he needs, we don't want any other fight. Whether there's a delay to that fight, and we have an interim fight, is subject to how much time he needs... That's the only fight AJ wants right now, if we have to fight in between, no problem at all. But we'll respect the time for Oleksandr Usyk."

Oleksandr Usyk has enlisted in the Ukranian territorial forces

While Oleksandr Usyk was in London whenever his home country invaded, he couldn't sit by idly. The reigning Heavyweight Champion quickly traveled home to be amongst family and friends.

However, when the bullets started flying, 'The Cat' decided that he couldn't sit at home either. Alongside his compatriot, Vasily Lomachenko, he enrolled in the Ukrainian army. He could've easily been anywhere but fighting on the frontlines and nobody would've blamed them, but instead the two decorated boxers decided to fight for their country.

With that move, Usyk all but delayed his massive rematch with Anthony Joshua. Speaking to CNN regarding the situation of him fighting again, he noted that his country is more important right now. He said:

"I really don't know when I'm going to be stepping back in the ring. My country and my pride are more important to me than a belt."

Oleksandr Usyk is just one in a long line of proud Ukraians who have signed up to defend their country from Russian invaders. Along with Lomachenko, Heavyweight Champions Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko have both vowed to take up arms against the invasion.

Edited by David Andrew