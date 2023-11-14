Who will be fighting on Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua's December return? Undercard bouts revealed

Anthony Joshua's next fight, as well as Deontay Wilder's return, have been announced.

Earlier this month, there were reports that 'AJ' and 'The Bronze Bomber' were looking at a return on the same date. Despite talks that the two would clash at the end of the year in Saudi Arabia, that deal seemingly fell through.

However, after Francis Ngannou forced Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury off of the December 23 date, a new event was needed. Quickly, Saudi Arabia arranged for the return of two of the biggest stars in boxing.

Expand Tweet

In a 12-round main event, Anthony Joshua will face former title challenger Otto Wallin. Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder's next fight will be against Joseph Parker on the same exact day, in the co-main event. The news was broken by ESPN earlier today.

Expand Tweet

Naturally, the heavyweight fight announcements have stolen the show. However, there were several undercard bouts that were also announced. In fact, one of those bouts features the return of light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

In December, he will return to face Richard Rivera in a title defense. Meanwhile, Daniel Dubois is slated to face Jarrell Miller in his first bout since suffering a knockout loss to Oleksandr Usyk in December.

Other matchups reportedly in the works for the event include Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa, as well as Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel. Obviously, these fights haven't been formally announced, but they are expected to be on the undercard of the December 23 event.

Anthony Joshua's next fight gets closer to an announcement

Earlier this week, Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn appeared in a photo with Turki Alalshikh.

As of now, 'AJ' as well as the return of Deontay Wilder, has not been officially announced. While there have been various reports about the two heavyweights competing on December 23, neither they nor their promoters have confirmed the card.

However, it seems that an announcement will be on the way very soon. Earlier this week, Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, were seen in a meeting with Turki Alalshikh. The man is largely in charge of the boxing events in the country and helped stage Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou there last month.

Nonetheless, the meeting is just another sign that fans can expect an announcement shortly. Given all the rumors as well as news that came out today, it seems that Anthony Joshua will be fighting in December after all.

Expand Tweet

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates