Will Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder happen in December? 'AJ' and 'The Bronze Bomber' reportedly set for same event

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder won't happen in December, but the men are reportedly returning on the same night.

'AJ' and 'The Bronze Bomber' have been in discussions for a clash for most of this year. While Wilder hasn't competed since a knockout win over Robert Helenius last year, Joshua has claimed two victories inside the ring this year alone.

The two were reportedly set for a fight in December in Saudi Arabia. However, earlier this Fall, Eddie Hearn revealed that the bout was off. According to the promoter, Saudi Skill Challenge could no longer give them the purses they were promised.

Instead, Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk was booked for December 23 in Saudi Arabia. However, due to 'The Gypsy King' suffering injuries in his bout against Francis Ngannou last month, that fight has now been moved to February.

While Anthony Joshua's next fight won't be Deontay Wilder, the two heavyweights are reportedly set to battle in December. As first reported by Dan Rafael, the two heavyweights are in the final stages of signing their return bouts, slated for the 23rd.

In the main event, Joshua would meet Otto Wallin in a 12-round bout. Meanwhile, the co-feature would see Wilder clash with former champion Joseph Parker in a pivotal bout.

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder expected for 2024

While Deontay Wilder's next fight won't be Anthony Joshua, this December event is just the first step.

'AJ's clash with Otto Wallin promises to be an exciting one, as does 'The Bronze Bomber's' battle with Joseph Parker. Still, these fight rumors were instantly a disappointment to many fans, given the recent talks surrounding both.

Joshua has famously been in talks with Wilder for most of this year, as well as Andy Ruiz Jr and Tyson Fury. The latter has also been in talks with 'Destroyer', but has teased a clash with Francis Ngannou in recent weeks.

Regardless, it seems that the December Saudi event is just the first step to getting Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder. In Dan Rafael's report earlier today, it was specified that the event is being bankrolled by Turki Alalshikh of Saudi Arabia’s GEA.

They famously helped stage Fury vs. Ngannou, which happened last month in the country. According to the report, December's heavyweight event is just the first step in making the former champions clash. If both men win, they can be expected to meet in 2024.