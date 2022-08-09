"Team back together" - Joseph Parker confirms training camp underway with fellow heavyweight

Joseph Parker's training camp is underway, and he's got Tyson Fury to help him.

The New Zealander has been out of action since his victory over Derek Chisora in December. Just months after their first outing ended in a controversial decision for Parker, he ended the discussion about a rematch by dominating 'Del Boy'.

The former WBO heavyweight champion is now set to return to the ring against fellow contender Joe Joyce. 'Juggernaut' is currently undefeated and coming off a knockout over Christian Hammer earlier this year.

Ahead of the matchup, the expectation is that the winner could face the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 match happening later this month. With a possible title shot on the line, Parker is wasting no effort in securing the victory, as he's brought Tyson Fury back into his camp.

'The Gypsy King' is a friend of Parker and had worked in his previous training camps. However, given Fury's retirement earlier this year, there was no guarantee that he will return to assist him this time.

It seems that the WBC heavyweight champion has decided to help Parker in camp, with the latter confirming it in an Instagram video. The caption read:

"Team back together and ready for camp [@bodypuncher] [@TysonFury]. It's go time, let's gooo"

Joseph Parker believes Joe Joyce hasn't fought anyone like him before

Joseph Parker doesn't believe Joe Joyce is ready to step up to this level of competition.

'Juggernaut' is currently undefeated, having knocked out the majority of his 14 opponents thus far. However, he's not faced the top echleon of the heavyweight division to this point, with his best win coming against Daniel Dubois in 2020.

Despite not facing competition of the highest caliber, Joyce believes he will score another knockout in his return next month. It's a prediction that the heavyweight contender told straight to Parker's face during their first press conference last week.

In response, the former heavyweight champion let him know that he hasn't fought anyone else like him before. In the press conference, Parker stated:

"He's never fought anyone like me. He said he fought people like me in the amateurs, but we're not in the amateurs. We're professionals."

Watch Parker and Joyce's exchange in the video below:

