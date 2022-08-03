Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker reportedly agreed for September 24

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker looks set to finally take place this year on September 24 in the UK.

Following the Brit's successful return to the ring on July 2 against Christian Hammer, the 'Juggernaut' was in need of a big fight next. Joyce remains the mandatory challenger to face the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua, so there's an urge to stay active.

Parker, too, is eager to throw his name back into the mix of heavyweight elites after losing his WBO Title four years ago.

The pair were expected to fight on multiple previous occasions but the fights got canceled or failed in negotiations. However, the teams look to have got past any contractual issues as the fight announcement looks imminent.

Joyce's promoter Frank Warren has expressed his frustrations with the New Zealander for unexpectedly signing a deal with BOXXER and Sky Sports. This looked to have caused the most recent fight cancelation.

A fight against Joyce would represent an excellent matchup for the 30-year-old's first contest under his new promoter and broadcaster.

According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, the event will be showcased live on BT Sport instead of Sky.

View the report via ESPN's Mike Coppinger here:

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Former titleholder Joseph Parker and Joe Joyce have struck a deal for a heavyweight bout that will land in the U.K., possibly on Sept. 24, sources tell ESPN. Parker recently signed with Boxxer, which has an exclusive with Sky, but BT Sport Box Office will televise. Story coming Former titleholder Joseph Parker and Joe Joyce have struck a deal for a heavyweight bout that will land in the U.K., possibly on Sept. 24, sources tell ESPN. Parker recently signed with Boxxer, which has an exclusive with Sky, but BT Sport Box Office will televise. Story coming

Joseph Parker - The perfect fight for Joe Joyce

While Joe Joyce is hunting down a title challenge, he has some waiting to do before he gets the opportunity and has expressed his desire to stay active.

Parker offers the perfect caliber of test for the 'Juggernaut' at the current stage of his career. The New Zealander is a former world champion who was undefeated before two-time world champion Anthony Joshua defeated him in 2018.

The former champion was also the first opponent who 'AJ' failed to knockout and sits next to Oleksandr Usyk as one of the two fighters whom Joshua has failed to drop to the canvas.

Ultimately, with Joe Joyce's career waiting on a title challenge, this matchup presents a sensible option for the relentless fighter.

Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far