Joseph Parker signs long-term deal with Boxxer and Sky Sports

New Zealand's 30-year-old boxer Joseph Parker has signed a long-term promotional deal with Boxxer promotions. Parker's fights will now be shown exclusively on Sky Sports following this deal.

As the Kiwi pugilist was set to fight Joe Joyce, it was hinted that he may sign with Frank Warren's Queensberry. Warren announced the fight at the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte bout, which later fell through and broke down.

It is understood that both fighters want the fight to take place, but that is unlikely to happen next. Parker boasts an impressive record with 30 victories and two losses. The New Zealander expressed his excitement on signing with Sky and Boxxer in a statement:

"I've had a great relationship with Sky Sports in the past, with many great fight nights against the leading British heavyweights - I'll fight absolutely anyone put in front of me."

Joseph Parker is a great acquisition for Boxxer and Sky

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn ✍️ ANNOUNCED: Joseph Parker has signed a long-term promotional deal with BOXXER to fight on Sky Sports. ✍️ ANNOUNCED: Joseph Parker has signed a long-term promotional deal with BOXXER to fight on Sky Sports.

When Eddie Hearn moved his stable to DAZN last year, there was a sense of concern for Sky's future in boxing. While everyone assumed they would be involved in a way, the rebuilding process has been impressive.

They were left with essentially no fighters as all Matchroom boxers moved to DAZN with Hearn. The only exception was Joshua, who had one fight remaining on his broadcast deal.

This has now expired and whether Joshua will re-sign with Sky is not known. An announcement regarding this will come in the next few days. Nonetheless, Sky have teamed up with Boxxer promotions for their fights in the UK.

They also work with Top Rank and ESPN for fights overseas. Ben Shalom claimed that Joseph Parker's signing was massive:

"Joe Parker is one of the best heavyweights in world boxing and we are delighted to welcome him to the team. Every ranking body has him high in their list and now he's entering his prime, we look forward to taking him back to world title opportunities and some huge events here in the UK."

At 30-years-old, Shalom makes a good point that his latest signing is entering the prime of his career. The New Zealander has a strong range of boxing skills and possesses knockout power which makes him dangerous.

It should not be understated that he has shared the ring with brilliant heavyweights. He is an experienced campaigner at the world level of boxing and this next stage of his career should be interesting.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing @Boxxer's Ben Shalom announces the signing of Joseph Parker ✍️ @Boxxer's Ben Shalom announces the signing of Joseph Parker ✍️ 👊 @Boxxer's Ben Shalom announces the signing of Joseph Parker ✍️ https://t.co/baq0le3Dfx

Joseph Parker is ranked highly by the WBO, WBC, and Ring Magazine respectively. Big fights should be on the horizon for the New Zealander and he will hope Boxxer can deliver. Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development for Sky Sports, stated the following:

"I am absolutely thrilled that Joseph is joining the new era of Sky and BOXXER. This is a major announcement in the heavyweight division!"

The announcement of Joseph Parker's debut for Boxxer and Sky Sports is expected soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far