Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions provide update on deal with BT Sports

Queensberry Promotions, Frank Warren's promotional company, announced an extended deal with BT Sport on May 10, 2022.

BT Sport and Queensberry Promotions partnered on April 8, 2017. At the time, BT Sport, a television company that covers professional sports, was not involved in boxing. Following their partnership with Warren, BT Sport became a major player in professional boxing.

Happy to announce an extension to our deal with BT, Read below as Frank gives his thoughts on our extended relationship!

In an article posted to FrankWarren.com, Frank Warren himself provided a recap of the partnership's history. He identified approximately 26 world title fights that the companies have cooperated on. In addition, Warren announced a new multi-year deal:

"The success of this collaboration has resulted in the signing of a new three-year deal to continue delivering boxing to BT Sport on top of the existing arrangement."

One of the most recent bouts the companies partnered on was Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022.

Who is Frank Warren?

Frank Warren is a boxing promoter from the United Kingdom. He owns Queensbury Promotions and was the founder of BoxNation, a boxing television channel. Warren is one of the most successful boxing promoters in England and has represented fighters such as Tyson Fury, Ricky Hatton, Amir Khan, Steve Collins, Naseem Hamad, Nigel Benn, Chris Eubank, and Joe Calzaghe.

Warren began his career as an unlicensed boxing promoter, representing his cousin Lenny McLean, an infamous prizefighter and underworld enforcer. McLean, who starred in Guy Ritchie's Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, is primarily known for his association with the Kray Twins and Charles Bronson. In 1989, Warren was shot outside a theater, nearly dying.

After starting with McLean, Warren worked his way into the legitimate boxing world and quickly became one of the leading promoters in England. He has since been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He opened his own arena in London, which is no longer in operation, and founded BoxNation TV in 2011, originally in partnership with Sky.

Warren's current stable of fighters includes Tommy and Tyson Fury, Zach Parker, Joe Joyce, Jason Cunningham, Anthony Cacace, and David Avanesyan.

