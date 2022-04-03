 "If it is, it is" - Frank Warren talks about Tyson Fury saying he's retiring

Frank Warren recently spoke about Tyson Fury's retirement comments. Last month, during the fight announcement press conference, 'The Gypsy King' said that his fight against Dillian Whyte would be his last.

In an interview with talksSPORT Boxing, The Queensberry Promotions CEO spoke about Fury's comments:

"Well if it is, it is and we'll go along with that coz no one's gonna try and change his mind. If that's how he feels, that's how he feels. But if he doesn't and as I said what happens, happens then everybody will buy into it. But if he doesn't want to fight then that's it, that's how it'll be."

Take a look at the interview with talkSPORT:

Tyson Fury is fighting in the UK for the first time in four years. Many fans believe that this is not Fury's last fight and his comments are just a marketing stunt to sell the fight well. If they were, it appears to have worked. They managed to sell the stadium out within hours of releasing the tickets. 'The Gypsy King's homecoming has been a long time coming and British fans are excited to watch him live.

If it is indeed 'The Gypsy King's last fight, it will be a great swansong for him if he manages to win against Dillian Whyte. A perfect ending to one of the greatest careers the heavyweight division has ever seen.

Frank Warren talks about the step-aside deal for Tyson Fury to replace Anthony Joshua

Frank Warren spoke about the step-aside deal that Queensberry Promotions had proposed to Anthony Joshua. Following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk, 'AJ' was given an option to step-aside for a whooping $15 million so Fury could take on Usyk. In an episode of talkSPORT Boxing, Warren spoke about why the deal was never going to work:

"Usyk's, think about it, it wouldn't have happened anyway with the terrible situation in Ukraine, it wouldn't have happened. He wouldn't have fought because of what the war was going on and Usyk by the way wasn't going to be ready till June anyway, so it just woudn't have happened."

Take a look at the interview:

Warren also said that the only reason the fight did not take place was because 'AJ' asked for another $5 million in the end. According to him, that's the main reason it didn't go through.

