Joseph Parker reportedly offered a fight with Joe Joyce

Joseph Parker is eyeing a heavyweight bout against Joe Joyce. Parker is coming off a unanimous decision victory on December 2021 against Derek Chisora and is looking to return to the ring as soon as possible.

Joseph Parker dropped Derek Chisora three times on his way to an unanimous decisions win

The Kiwi's victory against Chisora saw him extend his winning streak to six fights. On the flipside, Joe Joyce is currently ranked No.1 in the WBO rankings and was last seen in the ring back in July last year.

Interestingly, David Higgins, Joseph Parker's manager, has revealed that Joyce's team have reached out to them for a potential bout. During an interview with Sky Sports, Higgins revealed that they are targeting the fight for May. He said:

"Joe Joyce is obviously ranked No. 1 with the WBO and Parker is ranked No 2. We would not take him for granted, almost a 50/50 type fight which the fans would obviously love. The Joyce team have reached out to us and said they're going to make a written offer. Both sides have talked about May timing, so we'll see what that offer looks like."

It will be interesting to see if Parker's team can bring this matchup to fruition in the coming weeks.

Joseph Parker revitalized after loss to Dillian Whyte

Back in 2018, Joseph Parker went through possibly the darkest moment of his career when he suffered back-to-back losses. Parker suffered his first pro-boxing career defeat at the hands of Anthony Joshua in March 2018.

Later in July 2018, Parker took on Dillian Whyte in an attempt to fall back to winning ways. However, he was unsuccessful yet again and ended up losing by unanimous decision.

















Dillian Whyte beats Joseph Parker via Unanimous decision.

Ever since suffering his second pro-career loss to Dillian Whyte in 2018, Parker has managed to come back in a strong way. He has gone 6-0 since then, winning three of those fights by means of KO/TKO.

Parker has certainly thrown himself into title contention based upon his recent performances. Moreover, if a fight with Joe Joyce gets made in the coming months, we can certainly expect the Kiwi to get a title shot if he manages to get past the 36-year-old .

Edited by David Andrew