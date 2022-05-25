"Joe can't fight" - Frank Warren on Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker being pushed back to September

The fight between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker scheduled for early July has been pushed back. The wife of Parker’s trainer, Andy Lee, will likely go into labor during the week the fight was scheduled for.

The fight was officially announced during the PPV broadcast of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte. Both Joyce and Parker are on the fringe of challenging for a world title. Joyce is ranked No.1 with the WBO, while Parker is No.2.

The bout was scheduled for the 2nd of July and would have taken place at Wembley Arena.

Promoter Frank Warren has revealed to iFL TV that the fight has now been delayed:

“Joe can't fight because trainer Andy Lee’s wife is having a baby or the baby is due at the week of the fight so he can't train. So he can’t fight.”

Catch the full interview here:

Joseph Parker and Andy Lee first entered a partnership towards the end of 2021. Parker, a former WBO Heavyweight Champion, was defeated by Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte. Parker's stock was slowly dwindling. The New Zealander was looking slow and lethargic in his fights.

Then came Andy Lee, who led the resurgence of Parker’s Career. In two fights with Andy Lee, Parker has two wins over Derek Chisora.

Joe 'The Juggernaut' Joyce on the other hand, is unbeaten as a professional. The Olympic Silver Medalist has looked impressive since turning over. ‘The Juggernaut’ has performed true to his name and stopped all but one of his opponents. Joyce’s list of stoppages includes Daniel Dubois, Carlos Takam and Bermaine Stiverne.

The fight will take place later on in September. Joe Joyce will still fight on the original fight date. An announcement regarding Joyce's opponent will be made in the coming days. If Joyce wins his fight in July, the clash with Parker will still be on.

Joe Joyce is the mandatory challenger for the WBO World Heavyweight Championship.

The fight was initially a surprise as Joe Joyce is the mandatory challenger for the WBO World Heavyweight Championship.

Watch Joe Joyce react to being installed as WBO mandatory:

The WBO Title is one of the four belts that will be on the line when Joshua and Usyk meet for a rematch. Anthony Joshua won the WBO World Heavyweight Championship from Joseph Parker in 2018.

Often in boxing, the mandatory challenger sits on his mandatory position fighting lesser opposition. Once the sanctioning body orders the champion to face the challenger, the challenger is ready.

Joyce would still be in line for a shot at the winner of the rematch between Usyk and Joshua provided he beats Joseph Parker. Joyce may be the favorite with the bookmakers, but Parker will be no pushover.

Edited by John Cunningham