'I'm going to knock you out" - Joe Joyce predicts knockout in Joseph Parker showdown

Joe Joyce believes that he will knockout Joseph Parker in their fight.

The two heavyweights are set to face off next month at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The bout is an extremely important one in the heavyweight division, as the winner won't be far from a title shot.

The 36-year-old has been out of the ring since a knockout victory over Christian Hammer last month. The victory moved him to 14-0 in his professional career, all but one of which victories came via knockout.

With power like Joyce possesses, it's no wonder that he believes he will knockout Joseph Parker next month in the U.K. 'Juggernaut' previewed his return with the former heavyweight champion in their preliminary press conference earlier today.

There, Joyce credited Parker as a professional, stating that he'll be ready for their showdown on September 24th. However, the undefeated heavyweight doesn't believe it will matter, as he's confident that he will score a knockout win.

In a press conference earlier today, Joyce said:

"I think he's going to try his hardest to try and hit me, and y'know, whatever he's done in camp. But at the end of the day, I'm going to win, and I'm going to knock you out."

Watch Joyce's comments in the video below:

Joseph Parker believes Joe Joyce hasn't faced anyone like him before

Joseph Parker isn't a big believer in Joe Joyce's ability to defeat him next month.

The former heavyweight champion comes into the matchup riding a six-fight winning streak. Parker was last seen in the ring in December 2021 when he earned a second victory over Derek Chisora by unanimous decision.

At the top level, there are few fighters more battle-tested than Parker. He's a regular training partner of Tyson Fury and has faced names such as Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, Andy Ruiz Jr., and more. The same can't be said for Joyce.

Joyce believes his power will translate to the top level against Parker. However, the Australian doesn't seem to agree, combating the idea that 'Juggernaut' has faced anyone like him in the professional ranks before.

In their press conference earlier today, a reporter asked Parker what he thought about the knockout predicition. He stated:

"He's never fought anyone like me. He said he fought people like me in the amateurs, but we're not in the amateurs. We're professionals."

