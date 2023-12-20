Who is set for the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin undercard? Full card info

The full Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin undercard info can be found below.

'AJ' is currently slated to return to the ring this Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. There, he will meet 'All In', a pay-per-view main event. The two heavyweights will meet in a 12-round bout in a card that is considered the best of the year.

However, as many likely know, the co-main event is just as big as the headliner. There, former champion Deontay Wilder will return to face Joseph Parker. 'The Bronze Bomber' hasn't been seen in over a year, last scoring a knockout win over Robert Helenius.

While Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker are massive bouts, there's still more. Also slated for the card is the return of light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. The Russian has been inactive for over a year but will return to face IBO champion Lyndon Arthur.

Beyond that title bout at light-heavyweight, the card will feature the return of the rising star Jai Opetaia. The former IBF cruiserweight champion was famously stripped of his title to fight in this event and will face Ellis Zorro.

Rounding out the main card is a trio of heavyweight bouts, one of which features the return of 'Big Baby'. Jarrell Miller will face former title challenger Daniel Dubois, while heavyweights Filip Hrogovic and Arslanbek Makhmudov open the card.

They will face Mark De Mori and Agit Kabayel. In case it's not clear yet, this event is loaded with heavyweight talent.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin? Streaming details

Luckily for fans, Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin is a cheaper event than most.

For those looking to attend the bout on Saudi soil, tickets are still available. As of writing, most of the ringside seating has been purchased, but there are still options for those who want to watch live.

Meanwhile, for those who can't make it out to the Middle East, the event will air on DAZN pay-per-view. Meaning, those who want to watch the card will need a monthly or yearly subscription. However, the pay-per-view itself is cheaper than many offerings.

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin's pay-per-view will cost $39.99. For comparison, that's vastly cheaper than other recent bouts, including October's Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou event. For those who forget, fans had to shell out $79.99 to watch that event.