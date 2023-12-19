How much do Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin tickets cost and where to buy them? Price for watching the fight live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin tickets information can be found below.

'AJ' and 'All In' are currently slated to headline a DAZN pay-per-view offering this Saturday night. While those two heavyweights are in the main event, the entire card is an exceptional one. In the co-main, Deontay Wilder will face former champion Joseph Parker.

With that in mind, the Saudi Arabia card can't be missed for boxing fans. As previously mentioned, those looking to watch the action will need a DAZN subscription. Meaning viewers need a monthly or yearly subscription and then pay $40 for the pay-per-view.

However, for those in Saudi Arabia, seats are still available. Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin ticket prices are also quite fair as well. Ticket prices start as low as 100 SAR, which is $26.66 dollars. Furthermore, the most expensive seats are as high as 2000 SAR, which is $533.

Furthermore, there are still a lot of seating options available. While most of the ringside seating has been purchased, there are many options for Saudi Arabian boxing fans to attend.

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin tickets: Who else is slated for the event?

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin is a fantastic fight, but there are a lot of other excellent matchups.

As previously stated, 'AJ' and 'All In' will meet in a 12-round main event. While that bout has received a lot of attention, as has the co-main between Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker. If 'The Bronze Bomber' and Joshua win on Saturday, they're expected to meet in March.

However, the card is a lot deeper than just the main and co-main event. Also slated for the event is the return of light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back for the first time since a win over Gilberto Ramierez last November, he will face Lyndon Arthur.

IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia will return this weekend as well. The undefeated star will put his gold on the line against Ellis Zorro in an undercard title defense.

Also slated for the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin undercard is the return of 'Big Baby'. Jarrell Miller remains one of boxing's most controversial stars, thanks to his brash-talking nature and multiple drug test failures. On Saturday, he will return to face former title challenger Daniel Dubois.

Lastly, the card will be opened by a series of heavyweight bouts. Filip Hrgovic will return to face Mark De Mori, while Arslanbek Makmudov will fight Abit Kabayel. Whether fans attend the event in Saudi Arabia or not, it promises to be electric.