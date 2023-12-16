"One or the other" - Deontay Wilder reveals backup plan if Anthony Joshua bout falls through

In the event that Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua falls through, 'The Bronze Bomber' has another option.

The two former heavyweight champions are slated to return to the ring later this month. On December 23, 'AJ' will headline a DAZN pay-per-view offering, facing Otto Wallin in a 12-round main event. Meanwhile, Wilder will return to action in the co-main event against Joseph Parker.

As many likely recall, Wilder and Joshua hoped to face off in 2023, but plans changed. With their new Saudi deal, the two will reportedly meet on March 9 if all goes well. According to Eddie Hearn, the only thing standing between the fight happening is a loss by either man.

Furthermore, a report from ESPN recently indicated that the bout was a done deal. However, based on recent comments from Wilder, that might not be the case. He discussed the potential bout with Anthony Joshua with TalkSport.

While the original goal was for Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker to serve as a prelude to a bout with 'AJ', that might not happen. In the interview, 'The Bronze Bomber' admitted interest in facing Francis Ngannou next as well.

He stated:

“It is going to be one or the other, it could be [both Joshua and Ngannou in 2024], but I think it is going to be one or the other. It can happen that way where I see both of them, but I know for sure that I am going to get one of them, I know that for sure."

See his comments in the video below (12:00)

Shelly Finkel casts doubt on Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua reports

It seems that Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua is far from settled after all.

Fans have likely heard the story dozens of times by now. While Wilder and Joshua have teased a potential bout with each other for years, it's never seemed as close as it did in 2023.

However, the deal for the two failed to get done, and they will instead be facing different opponents in December. While some had hoped that they would finally ink a deal to fight in March, that's not the case.

Earlier this week, boxing journalist Dan Rafael contradicted ESPN's report about Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua. According to him, the deal is far from done, and the American's manager confirmed as such. Despite expectations otherwise, it appears that Francis Ngannou might end up facing Wilder.