Deontay Wilder explains how boxing match with Francis Ngannou is now "bigger and better"

Deontay Wilder believes a fight with Francis Ngannou in 2024 will be massive.

'The Bronze Bomber' is slated to return to the ring later this month in Saudi Arabia. He will return to face former champion Joseph Parker in a 12-round heavyweight bout. The fight, as well as the entire card, was quickly made following the postponement of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

Famously, 'The Gypsy King' was forced to postpone his return due to his October clash with 'The Predator'. Despite Ngannou entering his boxing debut a massive underdog, he nearly upset Fury. He scored a third-round knockdown and even cut the Brit.

Ultimately, Tyson Fury emerged with a win over Francis Ngannou by split decision. Despite the defeat, many felt that the fight was just the beginning of the latter's boxing journey. To his credit, the PFL heavyweight quickly showed interest in a fight with Deontay Wilder.

The two were in talks to fight earlier this year, but Ngannou instead fought Fury. Speaking to Lucky Block, Wilder admitted that thanks to that fight, his future meeting with 'The Predator' will be much bigger. In the interview, he stated:

"Me and Francis were supposed to fight first [before Fury] but because of different circumstances it didn’t happen, but it’s cool because it was better for him to go and participate in a boxing match. It’s made it bigger and better for him because he’s made a name for himself in boxing to the point it’s getting people excited about a fight with the likes of me."

When is Deontay Wilder's next fight?

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker is currently slated for December 23.

As previously mentioned, this card was forced together due to Tyson Fury's fight with Oleksandr Usyk being postponed. Luckily, Saudi Arabia wasted no time in getting a replacement card booked.

At the top of the billing is Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin. 'AJ', much like Francis Ngannou, was in talks to fight Wilder this year. However, their talks fell apart, and they will instead be facing different opponents.

The co-main event of the card is Deontay Wilder's next fight against Joseph Parker. The Australian is a longtime training partner of 'The Gypsy King' and a former champion in his own right. Also slated for the card is the return of names such as Dmitry Bivol as well.

Eddie Hearn has stated that if both Wilder and Joshua emerge with wins, the hope is to have them face off in 2024. However, based on Wilder's comments about Ngannou, it seems that he has different plans.