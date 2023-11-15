WATCH: Deontay Wilder delivers message to silent Anthony Joshua during press conference

Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua might not be happening next, but they spoke to each other earlier today.

'The Bronze Bomber' and 'AJ' recently booked their returns for the same night in December. On the 23rd, the two heavyweights will head to Saudi Arabia to put on a massive event. Sadly, they won't be facing each other.

The main event for that night was slated to be a clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. However, due to injuries that 'The Gypsy King' suffered against Francis Ngannou last month, he was pulled from that bout. As a result, Saudi Arabia wanted a big replacement event.

As a result, Anthony Joshua's next fight will be against Otto Wallin in the main event. In the co-main event, Deontay Wilder will return to face former champion Joseph Parker in a 12-round feature bout. Earlier today, all the boxers attended the kickoff press conference.

There, Wilder delivered a message to a stoic Joshua. At the press conference earlier today, the American boxer stated to 'AJ':

"It's been a long time coming, I wish you nothing but the best bro. Hopefully soon we can get it on the ring and give the people what they want, once and for all. But I wish you nothing but the best, even if it doesn't happen. But, I believe it will happen. I believe it will, it's about that time."

Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua is expected in 2024

Deontay Wilder's next fight might be with Joseph Parker, but he clearly has his eyes on Anthony Joshua.

Besides the message at today's press conference, it's clear that the two men badly want to fight each other. According to reports and Eddie Hearn's comments about the ordeal, they're not the reason they aren't facing off in December.

That being said, Saudi Arabia's renewed interest in the heavyweights has opened the door back up once again. If both men win their bouts on December 23rd, promoters reportedly want to stage a clash between them next year.

In fact, Anthony Joshua was asked about potentially facing Deontay Wilder earlier today. At the press conference, the British boxer remarked:

"Yeah I do [see us fighting next]. Good luck to him with what he's doing on Dec 23rd. I see us fighting 100%.”