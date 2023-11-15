Who is training Anthony Joshua for his return in December? 'AJ' reportedly links up with former Tyson Fury trainer

Anthony Joshua's next fight with Otto Wallin will see him coached by Ben Davison.

'AJ' has been out of action since a knockout victory over Robert Helenius earlier this year. That bout was Joshua's second win in a row and his second being trained by Derrick James. The Houston-based coach has worked with names such as Errol Spence Jr. and Ryan Garcia already.

Furthermore, James began training the British boxer after leaving Garcia. Now, on his second trainer in three years, it seems that he will again be moving camps. For his return next month against Otto Wallin, Joshua will be coached by Ben Davison.

If that name sounds familiar, it's because he helped guide Tyson Fury back to stardom in 2018. While 'The Gypsy King' later left for SugarHill Steward and the Kronk fighting style, he's praised Davison for motivating him back to fighting.

Now, Anthony Joshua will look to the British trainer to help return him to title contention. For what it's worth, the move is allegedly just a short-term one, and he will return to Garcia following his bout with Wallin.

It's worth noting that this won't be the first time that Davison coaches against Wallin. In 2019, the coach guided Fury to a unanimous decision win over the Swede in Las Vegas.

Eddie Hearn praises Ben Davison ahead of Anthony Joshua's next fight

Ben Davison training Anthony Joshua comes as no surprise to Eddie Hearn.

It's been a wild few weeks for 'AJ' and his promoter. Earlier this year, they were hoping for a December clash with Deontay Wilder. However, talks between the two and Saudi Arabia eventually fell apart.

However, following the cancelation of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, promoters had to fill that December 23 date. As a result, they got creative. 'The Bronze Bomber' will meet Joseph Parker that night in the co-main event.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua will fight Otto Wallin in a 12-round headliner. In a recent interview with Boxing Social, Eddie Hearn was asked about that fight announcement, as well as the decision for the Brit to pair with Ben Davison.

There, he stated:

"AJ is [still] with Derrick James, 100 percent. But Ben is a fantastic coach, and I think that has the kind of mind that AJ would tick with."

