Wild reason why Daniel Dubois' sister Caroline was forced to train as a boy - "I had to say my name was Colin"

Daniel Dubois and his family had a rough time trying to get Caroline Dubois training as a kid.

'Dynamite' is one of the U.K.'s rising heavyweights. Currently holding a 19-2 professional boxing record, he is coming off the first world title shot of his career. In August, Daniel Dubois suffered a controversial knockout loss at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk.

Although, it wasn't all bad news for the Dubois family for long. The following month, Caroline Dubois scored a unanimous decision win over Magali Rodriguez. In the process, the 22-year-old earned the first world title of his career, the IBO lightweight championship.

For Daniel Dubois' sister, the fight was the culmination of years of training and effort. Speaking to SunSport in a recent interview, the women's IBO lightweight champion revealed that she was forced to train as a boy.

In the interview, she revealed that she was forced to train as a boy named 'Colin,' because boxing gyms didn't want a young girl training there. Speaking with The Sun, she spoke of her early training:

"When I turned up and my dad finally agreed to let me go, he was like, 'You're going to have to say you're a boy, they're not going to let you in. They're not going to accept you.' At first, I wasn't sure if he was being serious but I went there and there were only boys, there was a different intensity... I had to say my name was Colin."

Daniel Dubois' sister Caroline reveals that the club refused to let her train after discovering her secret

Daniel Dubois and his family had a great idea to get Caroline training, but they weren't prepared for what came next.

In the aforementioned with The Sun, the British boxer revealed that she was thrown out of the club after her secret was discovered. While it's not known when Dubois told the gym the truth about her sex, they weren't happy.

As a result, she was kicked out of the club, and was forced to find a new home. However, in the interview, Caroline Dubois did admit that the sport has taken a turn for the better for women.

She stated:

"When I did finally tell them I was a girl, at first they didn't want to let me back in the club, they didn't want to accept me. But now, there's loads of females, loads of national champions. It's really changed a lot."