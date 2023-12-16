"Taking the biggest risk" - Deontay Wilder insists he's not overlooking Joseph Parker

Deontay Wilder swears that he's not overlooking Joseph Parker ahead of their fight later this month.

The return of 'The Bronze Bomber' was quite unexpected. Throughout most of this year, Wilder was in discussions to fight Anthony Joshua in December in Saudi Arabia. However, those plans were blown up, and the two men instead eyed a bout in 2024.

In the meantime, they are each taking a tune-up bout on December 23. In the main event of a DAZN headliner, 'AJ' will face former title challenger Otto Wallin. Meanwhile, Wilder will face former champion Joseph Parker in a 12-round co-main event.

The expectation is that Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker will lead to a future fight between the American and Anthony Joshua. There are contradicting reports on if the bout has been signed for March 9, but there's no doubt that's the goal.

Some have speculated that the two heavyweights could be overlooking their next opponents. However, that's not the case for Wilder. Speaking with TNT Sports, the former champion stated that he was fully focused on Parker.

He stated:

"I think it's me [who's taking the biggest risk]. I'm taking the biggest risk because they're looking past Parker - but I'm not. Joshua is the biggest fight in combat sport, period. When people talk to me, the main thing they talk about is me and him, all the time. It applies pressure because the world wants to see [it]."

See his comments in the video below (0:30)

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker: Who is expected to win?

Deontay Wilder isn't looking past Joseph Parker, but oddsmakers might be.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of action since a knockout win over Robert Helenius well over a year ago. That victory was his first in three years, having suffered two straight losses to Tyson Fury.

That connection to 'The Gypsy King' is an underrated aspect of Wilder's return against the Australian. For years now, Parker has trained with Fury closely, and the two have become good friends.

Recently, Joseph Parker revealed that the Brit was even giving him advice on how to fight the American. However, while the Australian hopes to prevent Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua, it seems that the odds are against him.

According to the current betting odds from MGM, 'The Bronze Bomber' is currently a -600 favorite for his return. Meanwhile, Parker returns as a substantial +400 underdog.