"Good Riddance" - Commentary team ruthlessly mocks Jarrell Miller's loss on 'Day of Reckoning' undercard

The DAZN booth was not impressed by Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller.

Today's 'Day of Reckoning' boxing card has been hailed as the greatest of the year, and it's not exactly close. The card features the return of names such as Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, as well as light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

Also slated for the undercard was the controversial return of one 'Big Baby'. Miller has been one of the most controversial fighters in the sport, given his trash talk and multiple drug test failures. Earlier today, he met former world title challenger Dubois.

Despite 'Dynamite' being outweighed by 100 pounds, he dominated. Miller tried his best to get inside and wear on Dubois, to no avail. By round ten, he was badly gassed and was being pummeled by the British boxer. With seconds remaining, the bout was called off.

With that, Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller ended in catastrophe for 'Big Baby'. It seems that the DAZN commentary team was delighted to see the controversial heavyweight lose.

Moments after Miller's stoppage, analyst Darren Barker said (via Michael Benson):

"We have just seen the end of Jarrell Miller."

Former champion Sergio Mora also chimed in from the desk:

"Good riddance. He got the beatdown he deserved."

Jarrell Miller vows to return following knockout loss to Daniel Dubois

Despite the commentary during Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller, the latter will be back.

The bout was just the fourth for 'Big Baby' since his drug issues began in 2019. That summer, he failed multiple drug tests for his scheduled bout against Anthony Joshua. The following year, a scheduled fight against Jerry Forrest was canceled due to the same issues.

Still, the trash-talking heavyweight was his normal self during fight week. Despite the inactivity, he promised a knockout win over 'Dynamite', who weighed 100 pounds less than him. However, he instead suffered the first loss of his career.

Speaking in the post-fight interview, all of the normal bravado from Jarrell Miller was gone. However, he also confirmed that he wasn't yet done fighting, and he intended to get back in the gym as soon as possible.

Speaking to DAZN, Miller stated:

"Listen man we'll get into better shape and have a longer camp. All the respect to Dubois and his team, wish him nothing but love. We'll be back baby, we'll be back at the gym."

