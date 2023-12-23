Breaking: Daniel Dubois makes Riyadh explode after becoming first-man to stop Jarrell Miller with seconds left in the fight

Daniel Dubois has just made heavyweight boxing history by becoming the first man ever to score a stoppage win over Jarrell Miller. He scored the win in round 10, TKO'ing 'Big Baby' in the dying seconds of the bout. The victory wasn't just the first stoppage loss in Miller's career but also his first-ever defeat period.

The win was Dubois' first since his recent defeat against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and represents a turn in fortune for the Englishman.

Check out Daniel Dubois celebrating his TKO win over Jarrell Miller in the clip below:

The matchup was defined by Miller's trash talk ahead of the fight, which is typical of the powerhouse boxer, who often taunts his opponents. The bout started off slowly, with heavy clinch work, but the pace heightened halfway through the bout with several exchanges.

Toward the end of the bout, Miller's cardio was all but spent, enabling Dubois to pour on the volume, culminating in a tenth-round stoppage after Dubois unloaded on Miller with a thunderous exchange, making his foe pay for his false show of bravado.

Check out Daniel Dubois' stoppage win over Jarrell Miller in the clip below:

Clinging to his consciousness, Miller could do nothing more, and the fight was stopped, awarding Dubois the win. Dubois will look to build off of the win to score a potential rematch with Usyk, as he feels he was wronged in the bout after he dropped the Ukranian legend in round five.

Unfortunately, the blow was controversially ruled a low blow by the referee. The fight drew further controversy due to Usyk taking five minutes to recover. The unified heavyweight champion asserted his readiness to continue fighting.

However, the referee insisted that he take more time, with the Ukranian star resuming the bout after nearly four minutes. Dubois was unhappy with the referee's conduct and expressed his dissatisfaction after the fight.