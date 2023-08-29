Low blow or not? Eddie Hearn gives his take on Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has offered his take on the controversial low-blow moment between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.

The recently held heavyweight championship match between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois was won by the Ukrainian via stoppage in the ninth round. However, the matchup was controversial when the heavyweight champion was dropped by what seemed to be a body shot, which was ruled a low blow. The same has become a topic of discussion over the past few days, with fans and boxing pundits giving their take on the matter.

Reacting to the instance on his Instagram stories, Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn certainly believes that the referee made the right call by ruling it out as a low blow. He said:

"The entire fist was below the navel the bottom knuckles miles below it - it hit his protector - low blow"

Frank Warren claims he will appeal the controversial moment during Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois

Daniel Dubois' promoter, Frank Warren, is certainly not pleased with the decision made during the heavyweight championship matchup this past weekend. According to Warren, Dubois worked on this punch throughout his entire fight camp, and the referee got it wrong.

While questioning the referee's decision to not take points off Daniel Dubois despite ruling his punch on Oleksandr Usyk a low blow, Frank Warren said this during the post-fight press conference:

"It hit him on the waist band, I wish they could put it up. That’s all he worked on in camp, working on the body. The referee got it badly wrong. If it was a low blow, why didn’t he take any points off him?He’s a hero. We all love Ukraine and what you’re fighting for."

Frank Warren further spoke about how his team will appeal the decision and look to make a rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois happen. He said:

"The governing body will have to do something again and order a rematch. [We will] appeal what goes on here, and we’ll see where it goes from here. It’s all about a legitimate punch that stopped him, a punch he’d been working on."

Catch Frank Warren's comments in the video below: