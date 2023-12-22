"Rampage Jackson of Boxing" - Fans react as Jarrell Miller shoves Daniel Dubois in a heated final face-off

The American heavyweight boxer Jarrell Miller attempted to agitate Daniel Dubois ahead of their 10-round heavyweight showdown slated for Saturday, December 23 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The duo is set to lock horns on a high-profile card dubbed the 'Day of Reckoning.' Tensions escalated at the weigh-in on Friday when the American pushed the 26-year-old, prompting security to intervene and separate the two heavyweights.

During their face-off, there seemed to be verbal exchanges, causing security to be cautious before both boxers even got close. 'Big Baby' then attempted to provoke his opponent, but the Briton seemed unperturbed. Miller shoved 'Dynamite', who seemed inclined to react but was restrained by security, while Miller was also held back.

"Jarrell Miller is a promoters dream sometimes. He's big money if he can stay disciplined."

"This is definitely the most heated on the card. I’m expecting a slug fest."

"Dubois looking so emotional not a good sign"

"Miller is the Rampage Jackson of Boxing"

"Miller is good at promoting I feel like this the main event."

"Big Baby Miller has Dubois exactly where he wants him. Emotional and angry."

Jarrell Miller vows to stop Daniel Dubois in upcoming showdown

Jarrell Miller exudes confidence as he anticipates becoming the second heavyweight, and the third overall, to secure a knockout victory against Daniel Dubois.

The 35-year-old American foresees 'Dynamite' as a resilient opponent, but he is highly certain that Dubois will fatigue in the later rounds on Saturday night.

During an interview with the Boxing Scene at the grand arrival event on Tuesday, 'Big Baby' discussed the fight, stating:

"I mean, he’s decent, good right hand. You know, most of these fighters are very physically fit. And they’re very, you know, good jab, good right hand. Pretty basic, but he’s missing that swag. And the most important [thing] on top of the swag and the fluidity and movement is lack of heart."

He added:

"You know, that’s not something I’m just throwing out there to throw out. It’s a proven fact. He’s done it in fights, where he looks like he’s a quitter. When fights get tough, as a fighter you’ve gotta constantly keep pushing. That’s the whole point."

Miller has secured three wins since resuming his career in June 2022, overcoming two incidents involving performance-enhancing drugs. His professional record stands at 26-0-1.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old is coming off a controversial defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in their WBA, IBF, and WBO title fight in August. He possesses a professional 19-2 record.