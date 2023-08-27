"They cheated him right in front of our eyes"- Oleksandr Usyk clinches KO victory against Daniel Dubois amid contentious low blow

Oleksandr Usyk successfully defended his unified heavyweight world titles with a ninth-round stoppage win against Daniel Dubois on Saturday at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

Usyk retained WBA, IBF, and WBO titles, securing his 14th knockout win in 21 bouts. Dubois landed a body shot in the fifth round which was labeled as a low blow by the referee, briefly halting the match. Despite a contentious hit, 'The Cat' rebounded and exchanged powerful punches with Dubois.

In later rounds, the Ukrainian's acceleration forced 'Dynamite' to retreat, marking him in the process. Dubois showed resilience in the eighth but was floored in the closing moments. Though he rose before the bell, Usyk's relentless pursuit led to another knockdown, prompting referee Luis Pabon to halt the fight.

Fans swiftly expressed their discontent with Oleksandr Usyk's triumph over Daniel Dubois, branding it a robbery and flooding social media with a diverse range of reactions.

"Robbery, nothing more needs to be said then the ref telling Usyk relax take more time , why not give him water too and maybe a snack, my GOD what a joke."

"Absolutely clean af and Dubois should be World Champion."

"Fair shot. Ref needs to be looked at."

"They cheated him right in front of our eyes."

"Rigged for Usyk/Fury and we all know it"

Daniel Dubois claims he was "cheated out" of victory after losing against Oleksandr Usyk

Daniel Dubois managed to send Oleksandr Usyk to the canvas with a right hand in the fifth round, though it was ruled a low blow, prompting the champion to be granted time to recover.

Expressing his disappointment with the result, Dubois asserted that he deserved to be the heavyweight world champion, contending that he was unjustly robbed of the chance to defeat 'The Cat'.

During the post-fight interview, Dubois stated:

"I didn't think that was a low bow, i think it landed and I've been cheated out of victory. I won tonight but I will have to come back."

