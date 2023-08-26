Jake Paul commends Daniel Dubois for taking on the challenge of “Oleksandr Usyk + 40,000 fans” so close to Ukraine

Jake Paul lauded Daniel Dubois for accepting the challenge of facing Oleksandr Usyk in the presence of a Polish and Ukrainian crowd.

Usyk is scheduled to defend his WBO, WBA (Super), and IBF titles against WBA (Regular) champion Dubois on August 26, 2023, at Wroclaw's Tarczynski Arena in Poland.

Originally scheduled for August 12, the bout was delayed by two weeks to align more closely with Ukraine's Independence Day, celebrated on August 24.

Undefeated in his pro career, 'The Cat' holds undisputed cruiserweight world titles and subsequent heavyweight titles. His five heavyweight appearances include wins against Chazz Witherspoon, Derek Chisora, and Anthony Joshua twice, with a record of 20-0 and 13 knockouts.

Conversely, Daniel Dubois secured his regular heavyweight title against Trevor Bryan and defended it narrowly vs. Kevin Lerena in December 2022. His sole loss was against Joe Joyce due to an eye injury in 2020. With a record of 19-1, 'Dynamite' has 18 knockout wins.

YouTuber turned pugilist Jake Paul has shown his endorsement for the Usyk vs. Dubois bout by revealing that he will be ringside to personally witness the heavyweight showdown.

'The Problem Child' recently praised Dubois for accepting the fight in Poland, which Usyk considers his second home:

"So much respect for Usyk for putting this fight on as close as possible to Ukraine. Equally much respect for Dubois taking on the challenge of Usyk +40,000 fans. Can’t wait."

When Daniel Dubois competed on Jake Paul's undercard

Daniel Dubois is gearing up for a monumental test in his boxing journey as he prepares to challenge Oleksandr Usyk for his heavyweight titles this Saturday.

Interestingly, the British boxer has a connection to Jake Paul, having previously fought on Paul's undercard. In August 2021, Dubois engaged in a bout with Joe Cusumano during the Paul vs. Woodley undercard, where he emerged victorious with a first-round TKO.

Meanwhile, Paul himself took on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event, securing a split-decision win.

