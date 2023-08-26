WATCH: Jake Paul nails Oleksandr Usyk's "I am very feel" impression in the presence of the Ukrainian

Beyond his notable presence as a prominent figure in the YouTube and celebrity boxing space, Jake Paul possesses a lesser-known skill that he frequently shows to the delight of his fans.

'The Problem Child' boasts an impressive knack for impressions, a talent he showcased when mimicking former UFC star Nate Diaz ahead of their highly anticipated fight earlier this month. In his latest display, Paul turned his mimicry talents toward Ukrainian boxing sensation Oleksandr Usyk.

Jake Paul made his way to Poland ahead of the heavyweight boxing showdown between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois this weekend. The American will be present at the event. The bout was originally intended to be a historic four-belt undisputed bout between Usyk and Tyson Fury.

However, Usyk was booked to take on mandatory challenger Dubois. Unfortunately after the negotiations for the Fury the fight fell through. Usyk aims to retain his unblemished record (20-0) and his championships for the second time following his victories against Anthony Joshua.

Eagerly conveying his enthusiasm for the upcoming heavyweight clash, Paul, who proudly traces his Polish lineage back to his great-great-grandparents, added a touch of humor by skillfully mimicking Usyk's trademark phrase "I am very feel" during a live Instagram video.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

When Daniel Dubois fought on Jake Paul's undercard

Daniel Dubois is set to take on one of the biggest challenges of his professional boxing career when he challenges Oleksandr Usyk for heavyweight titles this weekend. The British boxer, who is preparing to face Usyk for WBA (Super), IBF, and WBO titles, has interestingly fought on Jake Paul's undercard in the past.

Back in August 2021, Dubois locked horns with Joe Cusumano on the Paul vs. Woodley undercard, securing a first-round TKO victory. The 28-year-old boasts an impressive 19-1 professional record, of which eighteen were secured through KO/ TKO.

Meanwhile, Paul fought former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event and won the clash by split decision.