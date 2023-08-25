Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois time: When and where can watch the heavyweight boxing fight this weekend?

Oleksandr Usyk hasn't fought since triumphing over Anthony Joshua in the pair's rematch in 2022. In doing so, he defended the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles while also capturing The Ring heavyweight title, which was previously vacant.

After his blockbuster bouts with Joshua, the Ukrainian great achieved global acclaim, and he is now set for his first matchup in 2023. He will face another knockout artist in Daniel Dubois, whose record sits at 19 wins and just one loss, with 18 of his wins coming through either knockout or TKO.

Expand Tweet

The heavyweight clash is scheduled to take place tomorrow on Saturday. But when should, and where can fans watch the fight? The fight card itself is set to start at 2 PM ET (11 AM PST), while the main event is expected to happen around 5 PM ET (2 PM PST).

As for where fans can catch the fight, American viewers can view the matchup on ESPN+, while anyone living in the United Kingdom will find that the fight will be broadcast on TNT Sports PPV. There is high anticipation for the fight as Oleksandr Usyk puts his titles and undefeated record on the line.

Daniel Dubois also marks the third consecutive British fighter that the Ukranian has faced, as his previous two opponents were Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora. Despite Daniel Dubois' massive power advantage, Oleksandr Usyk is expected to emerge victorious via a clean, technical performance.

Why didn't Oleksandr Usyk fight Tyson Fury?

Heavyweight great Tyson Fury is currently scheduled to lock horns with former UFC heavyweight champion and recent PFL acquisition Francis Ngannou in a professional boxing match on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Prior to the bout's announcement, Fury had numerous suitors willing to fight him.

Expand Tweet

Among those suitors was Oleksandr Usyk. Unfortunately, disagreements during the negotiation phase led to the potential bout collapsing and both parties moving on, leading to a wave of criticism for 'The Gypsy King' due to his alleged avoidance of tough matchups, as he has not faced Anthony Joshua either.