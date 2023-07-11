Breaking: Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury announced, check rounds and all other details here

The most anticipated heavyweight boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou has finally been announced. The news was confirmed by Mike Coppinger of ESPN Boxing Insider and Chisanga Malata on Twitter.

According to a tweet put out by the ESPN journalist, the fight will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 28th. Coppinger's tweet mentioned that the ruleset and the number of rounds are unclear at this point. The tweet also mentioned that WBC Mauricio Sulaiman hasn't yet confirmed if Fury will put his heavyweight title on the line.

Here is what Mike Coppinger's tweet read:

"Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will fight on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, sources told ESPN. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman didn't respond to a text message asking if Fury's heavyweight title will be on the line. The rules and number of rounds are unclear at this time."

However a tweet by Chisanga Malanga of Sun Sport confirmed that the bout will take place over 10 rounds, and Tyson Fury's title will not be on the line. Here's what Malanga's tweet read:

"The full details on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou, per multiple sources. The WBC heavyweight title will not be on the line. Date: October 28th, Location: Saudi Arabia, Duration: 10 rounds."

"He defied the odds once again" - Francis Ngannou's manager heaps praise on the Cameroonian fighter

The boxing match with Tyson Fury will be the biggest fight of Francis Ngannou's career, both financially and for his legacy. One of the reasons Ngannou left the UFC was because he wanted the freedom to pursue boxing outside the organization.

'The Predator' recently signed with the PFL, and one of the clauses of his contract was the fact that Ngannou is free to pursue high-profile boxing matches out of the organization. According to a tweet by Ariel Helwani, Ngannou's manager Marquel Martin had the following to say about the Cameroonian mixed-martial artist:

"He defied the odds once again. We did it."

