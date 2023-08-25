"I rate his dedication to the sport" - Jake Paul arrives in Poland to be ringside for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois fight; fans react

Jake Paul, the controversial figure who has transitioned from YouTube fame to the boxing ring, is grabbing headlines once again. This time, he's set to make an appearance ringside alongside Team Oleksandr Usyk for the upcoming showdown between the Ukrainian fighter and his WBA mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois on August 26, 2023.

After negotiations for a face-off with Tyson Fury fell through, Oleksandr Usyk is gearing up to defend his coveted WBC, IBF, and WBA Heavyweight titles in the much-anticipated clash against Daniel Dubois. This bout serves as Usyk's return to the ring after his memorable victory over Anthony Joshua in their highly-publicized rematch.

Usyk's triumph over Joshua further solidified his status as one of Ukraine's most celebrated boxers in history. Notably, he became part of an exclusive trio that includes Evander Holyfield and David Haye—fighters who have successfully unified the cruiserweight world titles and climbed to the pinnacle as world heavyweight champions.

Upon his arrival in Poland, Jake Paul excitedly documented his presence on his Instagram story. His video announcement sparked a variety of responses from fans. In the video, Paul expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming bout, stating:

"Poland. We are here. Usyk versus Dubois tomorrow night. I'm very excited. I'm finally in my homeland. A lot of you don't know I'm Polish."

While some fans commended his dedication to the sport:

"I rate his dedication to the sport"

Others playfully questioned his claims of Polish ancestry, with one quipping:

"ah yes Jake Paul... a very Polish name."

Another fan added a lighthearted touch by humorously renaming him:

"Jake Paulowski."

Jake Paul calls for a rematch with Tommy Fury

Jake Paul, who has been shaking up the boxing world, is ready to step back into the ring for another bout. Following his victorious return in Dallas, Texas, where he triumphed over Nate Diaz earlier this month, 'The Problem Child' is now eyeing a rematch with none other than Tommy Fury.

In a recent conversation on 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Paul opened up about his thoughts on a potential rematch with Tommy Fury. Reflecting on their initial encounter, Paul shared his perspective:

"I think the Tommy rematch is going to happen at some point, I put him down on the canvas and lost a split decision. He caught me at my worst and kudos to him. I needed the loss, it put me on a new track of having this insane amount of motivation and just being super locked in. I wasn't that locked in before and I was trying to cut corners, you just can't do that in this sport."

