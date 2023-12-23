Conor Benn signs deal for February return in Las Vegas against shocking opponent

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson is slated for February 3 in Las Vegas.

'The Destroyer' has been out of the ring since a decision win over Rodolfo Orozco in September. For Benn, that bout was his first in well over a year. Famously, the welterweight contender failed a drug test last fall, just days out from a bout with Chris Eubank Jr.

Since then, Benn has been embroiled in a battle against the BBBofC. The British boxer first attempted to evade his ban and fight outside the country, which led to a brutal feud between the two. Earlier this year, Benn was cleared to return to fighting by a third-party drug testing body.

However, the BBBofC refused to sanction Benn's re-booked bout with Chris Eubank Jr. The fight was targeted for early February at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but is now off the table. After the fight wasn't sanctioned, 'Next Gen' looked elsewhere.

Lately, Benn has been going back and forth with names such as Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney. Despite the potential of 'The Destroyer' facing either man, he's instead booked a shocking return for next February.

In Las Vegas, Benn will face the undefeated Peter Dobson. The 33-year-old out of the Bronx holds a 16-0 record and defeated Rodrigo Coria last June. Now, Dobson will look to upset Benn in their bout next year.

Peter Dobson sends threat to Conor Benn after fight announcement

Peter Dobson is out to prove that he's one of the best welterweights on the planet against Conor Benn.

'Pistol Pete' was not a name that many were expecting to see Benn fight. Given the high-profile names that 'The Destroyer' was in talks with, the Dobson bout announcement frankly came out of nowhere.

However, that's fine with the New York native. With the fight announcement came a press release from Matchroom Boxing. There, Dobson sent a message to Benn. Based on his comments, it's clear that he doesn't take the British boxer very seriously.

In the press release (via Boxing Scene), the welterweight contender was quoted as stating:

“Conor is coming to the US and going to get his a** whooped. He's not his daddy. He never seen anyone like me. ‘Pistol’ Pete Dobson is about to ruin another Matchroom hype job. This time in the ring.”